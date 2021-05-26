BeBollyGood: Mumbai Police has a new way of educating Mumbaikars on COVID-19 guidelines; Twitter is impressed

Cinema is India's one true love. The stardom, emotional stories and charm of actors and actresses of Bollywood is almost worshipped by every Indian. Even amidst the pandemic, our craze for Bollywood and movies stays the same.

While all Indian hearts beat to the rhythm of Bollywood, Mumbai happens to be the land of this film industry. Taking advantage of Mumbaikars' Bollywood mania, Mumbai Police has come up with an innovative idea to educate Mumbaikars.

Our strict yet fun Mumbai Police is known for making public service announcements on social media in a quirky manner that resonates with Mumbai's youth.

Recently, the social media team of Mumbai police has come up with an innovative campaign that involves recreating Bollywood scenes to educate people about covid guidelines in Mumbai. Not only this, but they also educate people using their beloved stars' name.

For instance, look at this adorable tweet by Mumbai Police that instructs Mumbaikars about Covid-19 guidelines using names of some of the most graceful stars of Bollywood.