Battle of the messaging apps: Telegram takes a jibe at WhatsApp amid uproar over new privacy policy

As the battle of the messaging apps continues, Telegram has found an unusual way to take a jibe at WhatsApp. For those who have not been following the debate, many users are irked by the fact that WhatsApp's new and updated terms of service and privacy policy would involve additional data sharing.

The WhatsApp update is part of Facebook's efforts to integrate the various platforms under it. The changes will now make it necessary for users to agree to their information being shared with Facebook and its subsidiaries - something that many are outraged about. As as the debate continues, the true winners are perhaps the messaging apps that are being touted as better alternatives. Signal and Telegram downloads and installations have risen manifold in recent days. And the Telegram Twitter handle has certainly kept track.

On Sunday, the handle hit back with a well known meme - of a group of dancing pallbearers in Ghana. On the side of the casket, the version of the GIF posted by Telegram has a screenshot of the new WhatsApp terms and conditions.