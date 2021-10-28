'Bass Coke Studio sunne par sedition baaki reh gaya hai': Netizens condemn UAPA cases for celebrating Pakistan's win in #INDvsPAK

India has witnessed a string of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA/ sedition) cases being slapped against Indians who have celebrated Pakistan's win against India in the recent T20 World Cup match held on Sunday in Dubai.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has registered two such cases against medical students for celebrating Pakistan's victory, officials said on Tuesday.

The cases have been registered against the students living in hostels at the Government Medical College in Karan Nagar here and SKIMS Soura, the officials said. Videos of the celebrations of Pakistan's victory against arch-rivals India at several places, fire crackers were also burst.

A private school teacher in Rajasthan's Udaipur was arrested on Wednesday while three engineering students from Kashmir were booked in Agra in Uttar Pradesh for posting objectionable messages on WhatsApp celebrating Pakistan's victory.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that sedition law will be invoked against those celebrating Pakistan’s victory.

These cases have invited strong backlash for the government and police from the general public who are questioning how celebrations can be called terrorist acts.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

Published on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 06:06 PM IST