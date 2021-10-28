e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 11:11 AM IST

Agra police arrest 3 Kashmiri students for celebrating Pakistan’s win over India in T20 World Cup

ANI
Agra (Uttar Pradesh): The Agra police on Wednesday arrested three Kashmiri students for allegedly celebrating Pakistan's victory over India in the T20 World Cup match held on October 24 and publishing anti-India messages on social platforms.

The three students have been identified as Inayat Altaf Shaikh, Shaukat Ahmed Gani and Arshid Yousuf, said Vikas Kumar, Agra SP. All the students are studying at RBS College Bichpuri.

The students have been arrested under Section 153 (A) (Promoting disharmony), and 505 (Publishing and circulating a statement or report containing rumour or alarming news).

Further investigation is underway.

Published on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 11:11 AM IST
