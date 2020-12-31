'Bas itna confidence chahiye': TV anchor trolled after berating panellist for calling Rabindranath Tagore 'Thakur'

A TV anchor who berated a panelist for referring Rabindranath Tagore as Rabindranath 'Thakur' was trolled mercilessly opn Twitter.

For the uninititated, Tagore's surname was Thakur but it was later Anglicised as Tagore.

The viral video shows Zee News anchor Aman Chopra objecting to panelist, identified as TMC supporter Anirban Banerjee, for referring to Gurudev as Rabindranath 'Thakur'.

As Banerjee keeps saying Thakur, Chopra objects, "Pahle to naam thik se lijiye. Aapko naam bhi nahi pata. Rabindranath Thakur nahi Rabindranath Tagore hai (Take his name properly first. You don't even know his name. It's Rabindranath Tagore, not Rabindranath Thakur)."

The panelist corrects the anchor and says, "His name is Rabindranath Thakur. He was called Tagore by the British."

Watch the viral video here: