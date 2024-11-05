Baby Elephant That Fell Into Abandoned Well Rescued In Odisha's Deogarh; IFS Officer Shares Visuals

Baby Elephant Rescue Videos | IFS Officer Susanta Nanda

A rescue story of a baby elephant from the forests of the Deogarh region in Odisha has surfaced online and caught the attention of X users. The recent incident refers to a baby elephant, fondly addressed as "Chotu", falling into an abandoned well and being guarded by its mother until rescue offers reached the spot to provide assistance.

Visuals from the case showed field staff constructing a ramp to assist the young animal walk upwards and unite with its parent.

IFS Officer Susanta Nanda, who is known for regularly posting content related to wildlife, informed netizens about this incident from Deogarh. He praised the respective team for taking note of the incident and carrying out the rescue work.

Nanda shared visuals from the rescue on social media and narrated the incident in a brief format.

Watch videos

Chotu fell into an abandoned well, while field staff started making a ramp the mother kept guard all along.

The calf came out & immediately rushed to the mother. After reunion, mother thanked the savours…

Well done team Deogarh💕 pic.twitter.com/Wh1fG8dBBp — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) November 5, 2024

More details

"Chotu fell into an abandoned well, while field staff started making a ramp the mother kept guard all along. The calf came out & immediately rushed to the mother. After reunion, mother thanked the savours," the officer wrote. "Well done team Deogarh," he added.

The visuals showed an excavator digging out and constructing a ramp for the baby elephant. It showed the animal fallen inside the water resource and being rescued. Once the heavy vehicle made the path for the little one, it slowly climbed it and went into the bushes.

One of the videos shared by Nanda showed Chotu walking happily with its mother after they were reunited by the team.

Netizens react in praise

As Nanda's post went viral on X, the staff from Deogarh, who rescued the baby elephant and united it with its parents, were praised for their swift response and successful operation.

"I appreciate this effort," commented one user. "Good job," wrote another. Netizens also dropped 'applause' emojis to laud the officers for rescuing the young animal that fell into an abandoned well.