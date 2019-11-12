'Baba Ramdev Liftasana with Arnab Goswami': When Ramdev lifted Arnab and the internet couldn't keep calm

The new source of entertainment for Indians is watching Primetime news debates on the television, but what happened last Sunday on the infamous Republic TV’s ‘Puchta hai Bharat’ show hosted by Arnab Goswami is plain hilarious.

Arnab Goswami had the so-called digital spiritual health Guru turned entrepreneur Baba Ramdev on his show to comment on the recent Ayodhya verdict. Towards the end of the show, Baba Ramdev lifted off Arnab Goswami off his feet to “prove his strength”.

The video clip garnered a series of hilarious reaction on Twitter and here are a few for you to have a minute or an hour of laughter.