'Ayodhya Has Changed. It's A Scam...' (Read Full Post Inside)

Ayodhya has undoubtedly witnessed a peak in growth and tourism since the inauguration and opening of the Ram Mandir there. The region located in the state of Uttar Pradesh was back in the years a place occupied by locals, their relatives, and few others, however, the scenario has changed now to a great extent. As the doors of Ram Mandir opened, devotees of Ram Lalla from across the world booked their tickets to the place leading to no less than a revamp of Ayodhya.

From the House Of Abhinandan Lodha's (HoABL) investment in Ayodhya to several flights and trains being scheduled to the destination, the place noticed a boom since the opening of Ram Mandir earlier this year. Accommodations priced around 800-100 INR saw an unusual hike, which was one of the many factors showing how the city changed.

One of the posts shared on X recently reflected on the change and questioned whether the region has become better or worse. Taking to social media, an internet user identified as Mohan Sinha highlighted the current state of Ayodhya and wrote, "Babaji has changed the town...But it’s still a scam."

Read full post below

Taking a dig at the ground reality of Ayodhya, Sinha addressed the fact that the region is still not ready or developed enough to accept a huge crowd of devotees. "Ayodhya is too small a place right now to host the crowds seen visiting the Shri Ram Mandir," read the post. Furthermore, he noted how even simple hotels and lodges have increased their fares majorly despite not being equipped with good facilities and comfort. He also criticised the VIP culture existing at the temple, like they do in most other shrines in the country.

VIP culture exists!

"Poky hole-in-the-wall hotels not worth more than ₹1,500 a night are charging ₹11,000. The only advantage is that these places are walking distance from the temple," he said. Adding adding a note about the disparity in darshan arrangements for devotees, his post read pointed out at how VVIPs can walk in with mobile phones while others need to follow severe rules making it a mandate to deposit belongings in a locker before entering the queue.

While the post also claimed that such special visitors are allowed to wear their footwear on the divine premises, our recent visit to Ayodhya Ram Mandir nullified it. It is agreeable that people entering through the gates meant for Sugam pass holders and VIPs are allowed to carry their phone inside, but they too are asked to keep away their footwears before they take the immediate steps to the temple.

"Once in a tent, now in magnificent temple"

Sinha also brought to notice how celebrities visited the town and took the darshan of Ram Lalla. Alongside writing about the price rise in accommodations and condemning the unequal access facilities established in the temple, he concluded his X post saying, "Ayodhya was always known for Ram Lalla. But earlier he lived in a tent. Today he resides in a magnificent temple."