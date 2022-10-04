e-Paper Get App
HomeViralAyodhya: After 'Hanuman', artiste playing 'Ravan' collapses during live Ramlila performance; dies

Ayodhya: After 'Hanuman', artiste playing 'Ravan' collapses during live Ramlila performance; dies

Doctors confirmed cardiac arrest to be the cause of his death.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, October 04, 2022, 11:21 AM IST
article-image
Ayodhya: 'Ravan' collapses during live Ramlila performance; dies | Twitter
Follow us on

Ayodhya: An artist playing the role of 'Ravan' in a Ramlila function in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya district died on stage of cardiac arrest. This comes a day after a 50-year-old man playing the role of 'Hanuman' died during his performance in 'Lanka Dahan' episode of Ramlila in Fatehpur district.

The 60-year-old artist, Patiram, was enacting the role of 'Ravan' during the episode of 'Sita Haran' in Aihar village of Ayodhya when he clutched his chest due to pain. Before anybody could react, he collapsed on stage.

The staging of Ramlila was immediately stopped and Patiram was rushed to a nearby hospital by the members of the Ramlila committee, but the doctors declared him 'brought dead'.

Doctors confirmed cardiac arrest to be the cause of his death.

Village Head, Puneet Kumar Sahu said that Patiram had been playing the role of Ravan for many years.

He is survived by wife Devmati, two sons and two daughters, one of whom is married.

In a similar incident earlier, Ram Swaroop ,50, who was playing the role of Hanuman, died after suffering a cardiac arrest during his performance in Salempur village of Fatehpur district. The video of the incident also went viral on social media.

Read Also
On Camera: 'Hanuman' collapses during Ramlila performance in UP; dies
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Ayodhya: After 'Hanuman', artiste playing 'Ravan' collapses during live Ramlila performance; dies

Ayodhya: After 'Hanuman', artiste playing 'Ravan' collapses during live Ramlila performance; dies

Who is Aqsa Masrat? Meet 10-year-old viral YouTuber from Kashmir

Who is Aqsa Masrat? Meet 10-year-old viral YouTuber from Kashmir

Watch: BJP protest against Vaibhav Gehlot gets hilarious twist; Congress flees with BJP-brought...

Watch: BJP protest against Vaibhav Gehlot gets hilarious twist; Congress flees with BJP-brought...

'India's chances over': Netizens react after Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of T20 World Cup

'India's chances over': Netizens react after Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of T20 World Cup

Monday blues? THIS viral video will give you relatable vibes

Monday blues? THIS viral video will give you relatable vibes