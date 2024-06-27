 'Automatic Or Manual?': Sister Drops Message About Welcoming 'New Member' In Family, Brother's Savage Reply Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeViral'Automatic Or Manual?': Sister Drops Message About Welcoming 'New Member' In Family, Brother's Savage Reply Goes Viral

'Automatic Or Manual?': Sister Drops Message About Welcoming 'New Member' In Family, Brother's Savage Reply Goes Viral

The brother probably assumed the new member to be a car, and asked in a reply whether it was automatic or manual.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, June 27, 2024, 02:15 PM IST
article-image

You might have come across people buying a new car and posting about it on social media with the caption "New member in the family." Amid such posts and captions which often surface on the internet, a WhatsApp message allegedly between a brother and sister is going viral. It records the savage reaction of the brother when the sister mentions about welcoming a new member in the family.

Read message

Taking to WhatsApp, the woman dropped a message to share a good news, which suggested that the family was blessed with a baby boy. She initially messaged her brother, saying, "Welcome, new member in our family." However, this ended up on a hilarious note. The brother probably assumed the new member to be a car, and asked in a reply whether it was automatic or manual.

"Porga zalay bhau (It's a boy, brother)," she said in a reply. Soon, the brother congratulated her.

Netizens react

However, the brother's initial text about asking whether the new member was automatic or manual left X users in splits. It has made netizens strike a discussion and talk about the viral message.

Regardless of a car or pregnant woman, X users found the question to be a valid one. One of the users, wrote, "The question remains valid. Automatic being IVF and manual being the old fashioned way." Meanwhile, some replies just dropped the words "Car obsession" and stayed silent.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Automatic Or Manual?': Sister Drops Message About Welcoming 'New Member' In Family, Brother's...

'Automatic Or Manual?': Sister Drops Message About Welcoming 'New Member' In Family, Brother's...

Austria: 52-Year-Old Smoker Develops Hair Inside Throat, Plucks Hair For 14 Years As It Kept Growing...

Austria: 52-Year-Old Smoker Develops Hair Inside Throat, Plucks Hair For 14 Years As It Kept Growing...

'Cherry Boxes Unloaded, Train Pulled Back For Yard': Mumbai Video Shows Parcel Boxes Thrown From...

'Cherry Boxes Unloaded, Train Pulled Back For Yard': Mumbai Video Shows Parcel Boxes Thrown From...

Dhruv Rathee: '50% Of Population Still Use Cycles...Why Heavily Spend On Car-Based Infra?' (Video)

Dhruv Rathee: '50% Of Population Still Use Cycles...Why Heavily Spend On Car-Based Infra?' (Video)

Purported Video Of Suspected Thief Being Run Over By Speeding Car While Robbing Lady Goes Viral

Purported Video Of Suspected Thief Being Run Over By Speeding Car While Robbing Lady Goes Viral