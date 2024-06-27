'Automatic Or Manual?': Sister Drops Message About Welcoming 'New Member' In Family, Brother's Savage Reply Goes Viral

You might have come across people buying a new car and posting about it on social media with the caption "New member in the family." Amid such posts and captions which often surface on the internet, a WhatsApp message allegedly between a brother and sister is going viral. It records the savage reaction of the brother when the sister mentions about welcoming a new member in the family.

Read message

Taking to WhatsApp, the woman dropped a message to share a good news, which suggested that the family was blessed with a baby boy. She initially messaged her brother, saying, "Welcome, new member in our family." However, this ended up on a hilarious note. The brother probably assumed the new member to be a car, and asked in a reply whether it was automatic or manual.

"Porga zalay bhau (It's a boy, brother)," she said in a reply. Soon, the brother congratulated her.

Netizens react

However, the brother's initial text about asking whether the new member was automatic or manual left X users in splits. It has made netizens strike a discussion and talk about the viral message.

Ppl have different priorities and dreams! 😂 https://t.co/jMV4x6TtrW — Vish 🇮🇳 (@vishalkmumbai) June 26, 2024

Of course



Nave yug prashn tech — Intrepid Mumbaikar।मुंबईचा वाटाड्या |बंबई का बाबू (@bhataktakavi) June 27, 2024

Regardless of a car or pregnant woman, X users found the question to be a valid one. One of the users, wrote, "The question remains valid. Automatic being IVF and manual being the old fashioned way." Meanwhile, some replies just dropped the words "Car obsession" and stayed silent.