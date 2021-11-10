Australian professional wrestler Cassie Lee turns 28: Fans take to Twitter to celebrate

Australian professional wrestler Cassandra Lee McIntosh, better known as Cassie Lee turns 28 today.

Cassie is presently signed to Impact Wrestling and competes under the ring name Cassie Lee. She is one-half of the current Impact Knockouts Tag Team Champions with Jessica McKay.

She is best recognised for her time in the WWE, when she was known as Peyton Royce. She and Billie Kay formed the tag team The IIconics in WWE, and they are former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

McIntosh debuted in professional wrestling as KC Cassidy in February 2009 for Pro Wrestling Women's Alliance, and she went on to compete in several promotions on the independent circuit for several years.

She went on to win the Vera and Jenny Memorial Cup in support of breast cancer research, making her a one-time PWA Women's Champion.

In 2015, McIntosh signed a deal with WWE and was assigned to the company's developmental brand, NXT, in Orlando, Florida.

McIntosh was born in Sydney, New South Wales, and later trained with Lance Storm in Melbourne, Victoria, and Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

She was a talented dancer prior to her training. She went to the same high school as fellow wrestler and eventual tag team partner Billie Kay, Westfields Sports. McIntosh began watching pro wrestling at the age of nine and credits Eddie Guerrero with inspiring her to pursue a career in the sport.

As Cassie celebrates her 28th birthday today, have a look at how fans have shared wishes on Twitter:

Published on: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 02:08 PM IST