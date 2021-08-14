'Aur inhe Kashmir chahiye': Kamran Akmal brutally trolled for misspelling Independence day

Kamran Akmal, the Pakistani wicket-keeper batsman has had an illustrious career. The top-order batsman is known for his attacking batting style. However, recently he has been in the news for his off-field actions.

Recently, Akmal took to Twitter in order to congratulate the people of Pakistan on the country's Independence Day, however, things didn't go as planned as he ended up misspelling 'Independence' after which he was trolled mercilessly.

After Kamran's post, Twitter users also remembered the time when Umar Akmal posted a picture with former Pakistani cricketer Abdul Razzak and captioned the picture as 'brother from another mother.'

Photo: Twitter/ Sunil- the cricketer

Many twitter fans reacted to Kamran's post. One user wrote, "carrying on Umar's legacy. Time to modify dictionary." While one wrote, "Ye tum jaan boojh karte ho na?"

Published on: Saturday,August 14, 2021, 04:39 PM IST