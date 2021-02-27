Attukal Pongala 2021: Significance, history, and all you need to know

Attukal Pongala is a ten-day festival celebrated at Attukal Temple, Thiruvananthapuram, in Kerala. The festival revolves around women. They usually gather in numbers at the Attukal Bhagavathy Temple in Kerala each year to celebrate and offer sweets in earthen pots to the Attukal Devi.

Attukal Pongala is celebrated every year in the Malayalam month of Kumbham and falls in February-March every year. It is one of the largest women-gathering festivals in the world.

Attukal Pongala date and time

Each year, Attukal Pongala celebrations start on the day of Pooram Nakshatra. Attukal Pongala 2021 will be celebrated on February 27.

Pooram Nakshatra starts at 11.18 AM on February 27 and ends at 9.36 AM on February 28.

Attukal Pongala significance

A large number of devotees gather around the Attukal temple on this auspicious day to worship Attukal Devi. Thiruvananthapuram, the capital city of Kerala, is the centre of Attukal Pongala. In 1997 and 2009, the Attakul Pongala celebrations entered the Guinness Book of World Records as the largest women-gathering festival.

Women dress up in colourful attires on this day and prepare delicacies, which are offered to Attakul Devi. This year, due to the ongoing pandemic, the government has laid down strict norms to minimise the chances of infection.