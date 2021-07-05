'Atrociously spending our hard-earned money': RTI reveals MVA govt spent Rs 155 crore on publicity; netizens furious

A Right to Information (RTI) query sent to the Director-General of Information and Public Relations has revealed that the Maha Vikas Aghadi Government had spent Rs 155 crore on publicity campaigns in the last 16 months.

Mumbai-based RTI activist Anil Galgali had asked for the information from State government on various expenditures incurred on the campaign since the formation of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

The Directorate General provided Galgali with information on the expenditure incurred on the campaign from 11 December 2019 to 12 March 2021.

As per the RTI information, the MVA govt spent Rs 1.15 crore on social media.

"Expenditure made in the name of social media is questionable. Apart from that, the calculation of the expenditure shown under the name of Creative is giving rise to various doubts," said Galgali.

In a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Galgali had demanded that the government should upload the expenditure incurred at the departmental level, the nature of the expenditure and the name of the beneficiary on the website.

The news has since gone viral attracting a lot of criticism towards the MVA government with people calling it a waste of money.

Here's how people are reacting. Have a look.