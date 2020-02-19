Atishi Marlena claims she is watching Harry Potter on Netflix with her niece; Twitter says stop bluffing

Newly elected Delhi MLA, Atishi Marlena has sparked off a rather strange discussion online.
Taking to Twitter she recently shared a picture of Daniel Radcliffe as Harry Potter and wrote about how she had lost negotiations with her 12-year-old niece about what to watch on Netflix.
"So now watching Harry Potter," she wrote, adding a laughing emoji at the end.
The Aam Aadmi Party's Twitter handle, well known for its strong online presence, soon joined the discussion.
"SIRIUSLY Atishi??? How can you say no to Harry Potter? Also can you share your Netflix password," the party tweeted.
For the uninitiated, 'siriously' is a pun on the name of Sirius Black, a character in the Harry Potter universe.
Many on Twitter also commented that what Atishi had narrated was an endearing story, and that they too now felt the urge to read or watch the Harry Potter series.
What has Twitter wondering however is the fact that the Harry Potter movies are not available on Netflix India.
As many pointed out, "Harry potter is available on Amazon Prime in India and not Netflix".
Many were also outraged at the fact that the Kalkaji MLA had mentioned her niece in the post. As one rather miffed Twitter user wrote, "You tweet an innocuous family instance and even here you use your niece to spin a lie."
Take a look at some of the comments:
