IPL 2020, RCB vs DC: Ashwin chooses not to ‘Mankad’ Finch, Twitter wonders if Ponting prevailed over him

Delhi Capitals bowler R Ashwin had a chance to 'Mankad' RCB opener Aaron Finch but chose not to go for it, triggering a discussion on social media whether it was the impact of coach Ricky Ponting who had disagreed with the spinner ahead of the IPL season.

Ashwin became infamous for 'mankading' Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler last year when he dismissed the batsman without giving him a prior warning. His action had attracted a lot of criticism from across the cricket fraternity.

As Ashwin transferred to Delhi Capitals for this season, the IPL franchise's head coach Ponting had said he would have a discussion with the bowler on the controversial run out manner.

As per the rules, a bowler is within his right to dismiss a batsman who leaves the crease before the ball is being released. But the practice has been generally deemed as against the spirit of the gentleman's game.

During the Capitals' match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday, Ashwin had a chance to run-out Finch in the third over as he stepped out of the crease. The off-spinner, however, chose not to take the chance and let it go with a warning.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the incident: