As Twitter rolls out new features, users roll their eyes; here's what has been changed

Twitter surprised its users on Wednesday with new features on the platform.

The micro-blogging site made a few changes to the way Twitter looks on the web and on phones. As per Twitter, these changes have been made with the aim of making Twitter more accessible and unique.

Twitter had originally revealed its font 'Chirp' back in January 2021; now the font is available for use.

Colours on Twitter have been modified too- more contrast, less blue. Also, Twitter will be rolling out new colours soon.

Speaking about its new buttons, Twitter wrote, "Our new buttons are high contrast too. Now the most important actions you can take stand out. Yes, the follow buttons look different, but they’ll help you see what actions you’ve taken at a glance."

Twitter has decreased gray backgrounds and added more space in order to go easy on the eyes of the users.

While, Twitter has rolled out new features with gusto, Twitterati seem to be less than impressed. Twitter is flooded today with complaints about the new update and how confusing it is.

Here's how people are reacting. Have a look.

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 12:21 PM IST