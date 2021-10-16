As the nation celebrates 37th Raising Day of the NSG, political leaders take to Twitter to pay their tributes

Every year on October 16th, the National Security Guard (NSG) celebrates its Raising Day. This year celebrates the 37th anniversary of the formation of the National Security Group, also known as the 'Black Cats'.

The 'Operation Black Tornado' of 2008, when NSG commandos stormed the Nariman House, Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, and Oberoi Trident hotel, coordinating with personnel from other forces, killed all terrorists who had laid siege to the sites during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, was one of the most memorable missions of the Black Cats.

The NSG was formed in 1984 when the Union Cabinet resolved to develop a 'Federal Contingency Force' that would be "highly trained to combat the many manifestations of terrorism."

The NSG is capable of handling a variety of high pressure situations such as terrorist attacks, hostage captivity and hijackings. They also handle VIP security in the country, till a decision to withdraw the force from the same was taken in 2020 by the Central government.

On the Black Cats' 37th Raising Day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to Twitter, calling them a "formidable force has left no stone unturned to live up to its motto 'Sarvatra Sarvottam Suraksha.'"

Published on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 01:41 PM IST