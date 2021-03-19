As Joe Biden accidentally calls Kamala Harris 'President', Twitterati erupt into debate

The President of the United States is being lambasted on social media for accidentally referring to his Deputy as "President Harris". The phrase has turned into a trending topic on Twitter, and countless people appear to have taken it upon themselves to have long drawn debates and endless discussions about the same.
And while some point out that slightly erroneous statements or mispronunciations from a US President are not a new phenomenon, others are choosing to ignore this in favour of criticising Biden. His mental state has been called into question, even as some lament that they would have to "deal with this" for four years and contend that it is now "embarrassing" to be living in the US.
While the majority of Twitter appears to have picked sides (much along the lines of the Biden-Trump debate), some are busy making memes and cracking jokes. Others still decided to take the POTUS at face value, seeing this as a likely scenario in future Presidential polls.
To give a bit of context, Biden had made the remarks while giving an address about the US' COVID-19 vaccination efforts. "Now when President Harris and I took a virtual tour of a vaccination center in Arizona not long ago, one of the nurses on that, on that tour injecting people, giving vaccinations, said that each shot was like administering a dose of hope," he can be heard saying, without appearing to realise the error.
Over the years, Biden has frequently managed to put his foot in his mouth. As several news articles have noted, he has frequently gotten countries, dates and locations (or even designations) wrong. His sentences can take somewhat confusing detours away from the original point, and sometimes he simply cuts himself off mid thought. And while this was wholly intentional, his recent remarks dubbing Russian President Vladimir Putin a killer have also created a furore.
"We are two months into a four year thing here people. I can’t believe he is the president," lamented one user. And while this tweet may seem like an echo of many other Twitter comments from the last four years, many on the microblogging app seem to be taking this video as evidence of them being right about Biden's unsuitability as President.
Quite naturally, the counter-critics have brought up the many instances in which President Trump had misspoken or gotten things wrong. Others still remind that the equation between the former President and his deputy had been far more problematic. If you recall, some of the Capitol Hill rioters (that many believe were instigated by President Trump) had been calling for VP Mike Pence to be hanged.
Kamala Harris incidentally is projected as a possible Presidential candidate for 2024. Betting odds from British bookmaker Ladbrokes reportedly indicates that she is the avourite to win the next presidential election with 22% implied probability.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)