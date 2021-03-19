As Joe Biden accidentally calls Kamala Harris 'President', Twitterati erupt into debate

The President of the United States is being lambasted on social media for accidentally referring to his Deputy as "President Harris". The phrase has turned into a trending topic on Twitter, and countless people appear to have taken it upon themselves to have long drawn debates and endless discussions about the same.

And while some point out that slightly erroneous statements or mispronunciations from a US President are not a new phenomenon, others are choosing to ignore this in favour of criticising Biden. His mental state has been called into question, even as some lament that they would have to "deal with this" for four years and contend that it is now "embarrassing" to be living in the US.

While the majority of Twitter appears to have picked sides (much along the lines of the Biden-Trump debate), some are busy making memes and cracking jokes. Others still decided to take the POTUS at face value, seeing this as a likely scenario in future Presidential polls.

To give a bit of context, Biden had made the remarks while giving an address about the US' COVID-19 vaccination efforts. "Now when President Harris and I took a virtual tour of a vaccination center in Arizona not long ago, one of the nurses on that, on that tour injecting people, giving vaccinations, said that each shot was like administering a dose of hope," he can be heard saying, without appearing to realise the error.