Viral

Updated on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 02:54 PM IST

As heavy rains continue to hit Mumbai, weary citizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes

Mumbai rains continue to intensify and so have the memes on Twitter! Have a look.
Dhea Eapen
A spell of heavy rain lashes Mumbai | FP

Initially, social media platforms like Instagram, Twitter and Faebook witnessed netizens posting images and videos of rain, calling it 'bliss'. However, things have taken a U-turn ever since the rains have decided to stay and not go away. And soon, the 'happy posts' and statuses turned into prayers for good riddance.

In its Sunday forecast, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) projected moderate to severe rain in the city and its suburbs.

The Monsoon surge is currently seen to be active along the West Coast, especially in Mumbai, due to the cyclonic circulation over Madhya Pradesh and another over Chhattisgarh West Madhya Pradesh.On Monday, heavy rains continued to pelt Mumbai and the surrounding districts overnight. Up until 8:30 a.m. today, the Mumbai Santacruz observatory had recorded 71 mm of heavy rain in the previous 24 hours. The majority of these rainstorms occurred late at night or early in the morning. Rain is still falling in the city, with varying degrees of intensity.

Mumbaikers have always been prepared with measures to cope up with the the adverse effects of the unstable climate, and it seems like coming up with hilarious memes about the #mumbairains are one amongst their favourite hobbies. Here, have a look:

Published on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 02:54 PM IST
