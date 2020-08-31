As China interferes in Ladakh again, Twitter wonders if Rhea Chakraborty is responsible

Earlier on Monday an Army spokesperson said that the Indian Army has thwarted an attempt by the Chinese Army to transgress into Indian areas near the southern bank of Pangong Tso lake, near Chushul in Ladakh. With almost no media coverage about the same by leading outlets, twitterati took sly digs at them and asked if China's interference had anything to do with actress Rhea Chakraborty.
"This is surely the handiwork of #RheaChakraborty She colluded with China to plot this," wrote a user.
Another tweeted, "What a shame country in a complete mess with floods in various part of countries, Covid 19 figures make daily new high, China sitting in Ladakh in our territory and News channel only are concerned about #SushantSinghRajpoot and #RheaChakraborty. God only can save the country."
Check out the tweets here:
"On the night of August 29/30, PLA troops violated the previous consensus arrived at during military and diplomatic engagements during the ongoing standoff in Eastern Ladakh and carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo," said Army spokesperson Colonel Aman Anand in a statement.
The Indian Army took measures to strengthen its position and "and thwart Chinese intentions to unilaterally change facts on the ground".
India and China are engaged in a standoff since April-May over the transgressions by the Chinese Army in multiple areas including Finger area, Galwan valley, Hot springs and Kongrung Nala.
The talks between the two sides have been going on for the last three months including five Lieutenant General-level talks but have failed to yield any results, so far. After a fresh transgression attempt by Chinese Army in Ladakh.