As China interferes in Ladakh again, Twitter wonders if Rhea Chakraborty is responsible

Earlier on Monday an Army spokesperson said that the Indian Army has thwarted an attempt by the Chinese Army to transgress into Indian areas near the southern bank of Pangong Tso lake, near Chushul in Ladakh. With almost no media coverage about the same by leading outlets, twitterati took sly digs at them and asked if China's interference had anything to do with actress Rhea Chakraborty.

"This is surely the handiwork of #RheaChakraborty She colluded with China to plot this," wrote a user.

Another tweeted, "What a shame country in a complete mess with floods in various part of countries, Covid 19 figures make daily new high, China sitting in Ladakh in our territory and News channel only are concerned about #SushantSinghRajpoot and #RheaChakraborty. God only can save the country."

