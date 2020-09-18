Arnab Goswami's Republic Bharat deletes poll after getting unfavourable outcome

Republic Bharat on Friday deleted a Twitter poll after getting an unfavourable outcome. Twitter users mocked the channel's founder Arnab Goswami after the poll was deleted.

"Maharashtra government wants to stop Arnab Goswami from asking questions. Are you with Arnab in the pursuit of truth?" the poll asked.

In early polling, most Twitter users seemed to have chosen 'Yes' option. But as it progressed, the result of the poll started tilting towards 'No'.

By the time the poll was deleted, it showed that 53% users had said 'No' with rest of the users option for 'Yes'.

While many of neutral Twitter users may have chosen to vote 'No' in the poll, #TeamBaan, a Twitter Army of users, also directed its resourced in the raiding of the poll.

Rofl Gandhi, the putative leader of the Twitter army, had called his followers to vote in the poll.

"So @Republic_Bharat deleted their poll when it became evident to them that #teambaan is surging ahead," he said, adding hashtag #BhagodaRepublic.