Armistice Day: Netizens take to Twitter to pay tributes as they honour and remember World War l servicemen

Today, November 11th, marks the anniversary of the signing of the Armistice that ended the First World War in 1918. This day is commemorated as Remembrance Day, every year on November 11, where the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth commemorate the end of World War I. It is usually celebrated by wreath-laying, memorial services, and periods of silent reflection around the UK, in addition to wearing poppies.

The Armistice was signed by delegates from the Allies and Germany, declaring the First World War to be over with the cessation of land, sea, and air warfare.

Even while November 11th is commemorated as the end of the war, it commemorates the end of hostilities on the Western Front, as hostilities continued for a brief time in other areas, particularly across the former Russian Empire and parts of the old Ottoman Empire.

While the conclusion of the war may be viewed as a moment for joy and celebration, the war's extraordinary loss of life means that the day is commemorated with reverence throughout France, with schools, stores, banks, and enterprises all closing their doors.

Have a look at how netizens have taken to Twitter to pay their tributes on this special day:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

ALSO READ Watch Video: Devotees take dip in toxic Yamuna water on last day of Chhath puja

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 11:14 AM IST