Arjun Rampal turns 49: Fans flood Twitter with birthday wishes for the handsome hunk

Indian actor and model Arjun Rampal turns 49 today on November 26, 2021. He was most recently seen on screen in the film 'Paltan.'

He made his acting debut in Rajiv Rai's romantic comedy Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat (2001), and he has since appeared in over 40 films.

For his portrayal in Rock On!! he garnered multiple honours, including the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor and the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor.

With I See You (2006), Rampal launched his production company, Chasing Ganesha Films, and produced the biopic Daddy (2017), for which he also penned the screenplay.

Rampal's popularity and fan base have grown as a result of his beautiful looks and performance.The media refers to him as a versatile and well-liked actor. He is also referred to as "the hunk" several times.

He beat out 49 other men, including celebrities, politicians, and sportsmen, to be named The Times of India's "Most Desirable Man" of 2012.

As we celebrate the actor's 49th birthday today, have a look at how fans have shared birthday greetings on Twitter:

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 11:58 AM IST