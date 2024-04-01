April Fools' Day 2024: X Trends With Hilarious Memes That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

April 1 is marked as Fools' Day across the world and is enjoyed by people fooling their dear ones. Did someone fool you already? Oops, that was ought to happen as the day calls for it. Also, don't miss this occasion to try and trick your friends with something silly and funny. As you celebrate this vibe with simple pranks and fun, let us tell you that the internet has gripped the mood right with a collection of hilarious memes.

Netizens have poured several posts on social media marking April Fools' Day. Their posts carry memes to make you laugh. They take inspiration from classic film scenes to hit the vibe. Can't wait to see what people shared online? Take a look at some posts from X that made the platform trend "April Fools Day."

Twitter added a new like animation for #AprilFoolsDay🤡



Like this tweet and see the animation ❤️pic.twitter.com/fHfJF5re3g — DusteeYT (@itsdustee) April 1, 2024

Among the above posts that surfaced on X, a few more caught our attention. Thousands of people shared posts on the microblogging site making it emerge as one of the top trends of the day. Noticing this, a few remembered Elon Musk and his usual attack on Meta. They supported him and sarcastically wrote, "To all who are posting #AprilFoolsDay post ...Its not Instagram where you can make people fool (sic)."

To all who are posting #AprilFoolsDay post ...

Its not Instagram where you can make people fool ! :) pic.twitter.com/7dqYLkHn4e — Prathamsinh Padhiyar (@thewarrior2889) April 1, 2024

A group of people also used the trending topic to raise awareness of climate change and heat waves. They urged people to make the month cooler than fooling around. The post that went viral in this regard was captioned to read, "Instead of making April Fool on 1st April, plant at least one tree and make April Cool."