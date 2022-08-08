Applying for visa? This post can give you relatable vibes

Love travel but often wish to escape paper work? We can't deny that, at times, filing and submitting documents for visa and safe travel can be troublesome. In a recent social media post shared on Twitter, we could see a man having clicked a bunch of official papers needed to apply for a Schengen visa.

TEDx Speaker and Swiggy official Saptarshi Prakash tweeted of the huge paper work required for his Schengen visa. The thick bunch of paper looks much more than a thesis or college assignment.

"Applying for a tourist visa to one of the most developed countries of the world. This is amount of paper I m supposed to carry to prove that I have the money to stay there and come back," read the tweet. Later he wondered on when the verification would go hassle-free and digital.

Check tweets:

Applying for a tourist visa to one of the most developed countries of the world. This is amount of paper I m supposed to carry to prove that I have the money to stay there and come back 🙃 pic.twitter.com/QInMzzJzsV — Saptarshi Prakash (@saptarshipr) August 6, 2022