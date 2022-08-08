e-Paper Get App

Applying for visa? This post can give you relatable vibes

TEDx Speaker and Swiggy official Saptarshi Prakash tweeted of the huge paper work required for his Schengen visa.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 08, 2022, 04:09 PM IST
article-image

Love travel but often wish to escape paper work? We can't deny that, at times, filing and submitting documents for visa and safe travel can be troublesome. In a recent social media post shared on Twitter, we could see a man having clicked a bunch of official papers needed to apply for a Schengen visa.

TEDx Speaker and Swiggy official Saptarshi Prakash tweeted of the huge paper work required for his Schengen visa. The thick bunch of paper looks much more than a thesis or college assignment.

"Applying for a tourist visa to one of the most developed countries of the world. This is amount of paper I m supposed to carry to prove that I have the money to stay there and come back," read the tweet. Later he wondered on when the verification would go hassle-free and digital.

Check tweets:

HomeViralApplying for visa? This post can give you relatable vibes

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: Uddhav Thackeray targets NCP, MB in Shiv Sena mouth piece 'Saamana'

Mumbai updates: Uddhav Thackeray targets NCP, MB in Shiv Sena mouth piece 'Saamana'

Noose tightens around Noida troublemaker Shrikant Tyagi; encroachment razed, police announces reward

Noose tightens around Noida troublemaker Shrikant Tyagi; encroachment razed, police announces reward

New drills will continue around Taiwan, says Chinese military

New drills will continue around Taiwan, says Chinese military

Commonwealth Games 2022: Achanta Sharath Kamal clinches gold in men's singles TT, beats Liam...

Commonwealth Games 2022: Achanta Sharath Kamal clinches gold in men's singles TT, beats Liam...

Commonwealth Games 2022: India's Satwik Sai Raj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty clinch gold in badminton...

Commonwealth Games 2022: India's Satwik Sai Raj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty clinch gold in badminton...