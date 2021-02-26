ApologizeToBTS trends after German RJ makes racist comments on the K-pop band

If there’s any fan base that one needs to dread on social media, it’s the K-pop band BTS’ Army.
The collective which has been a constant in protecting the septet comprising of – RM, Jimin, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, V, and Jungkook, recently unleashed its wrath on German radio network Bayern 3's presenter Mattias Matuschik.
It all began when Mattias referred to the famous boy band as a "s****y virus" on-air, akin to the novel coronavirus and added that "hopefully there would be a vaccination against it soon."
On Wednesday, BTS treated their fans by featuring on 'MTV Unplugged'. They performed their latest tracks and surprised fans with the cover of Coldplay's 'Fix You'.
He further commented on the MTV gig and called them "little p*****s".
This triggered massive backlash from BTS Army worldwide leading to the hashtag #ApologizeToBTS trending on Twitter.
Check out the reactions below.
Meanwhile, BTS has continued to have soaring popularity among the masses with its upbeat beats and music and quirky music videos that have connected with the younger audience.
In addition to numerous Grammy, Billboard, and MTV Video Music Awards, the pop boy band was also honoured by TIME as "The Most Influential People of 2019."
