ApologizeToBTS trends after German RJ makes racist comments on the K-pop band

If there’s any fan base that one needs to dread on social media, it’s the K-pop band BTS’ Army.

The collective which has been a constant in protecting the septet comprising of – RM, Jimin, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, V, and Jungkook, recently unleashed its wrath on German radio network Bayern 3's presenter Mattias Matuschik.

It all began when Mattias referred to the famous boy band as a "s****y virus" on-air, akin to the novel coronavirus and added that "hopefully there would be a vaccination against it soon."

On Wednesday, BTS treated their fans by featuring on 'MTV Unplugged'. They performed their latest tracks and surprised fans with the cover of Coldplay's 'Fix You'.

He further commented on the MTV gig and called them "little p*****s".