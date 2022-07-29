APJ Abdul Kalam says make your mother smile in old clip

Image source: Twitter

Former President of India, late APJ Abdul Kalam made a roomful of audience take the sweetest oath. The video of the same has been trending on social media. The clip was posted by IAS officer Awanish Sharan. In the video, Dr Kalam said the story of how he met people at Tirupati and made them take an oath to make their mom smile.

He administered the same on the audience in the video as well: “From today onwards, I will make my mother smile daily. Mother’s smile means family’s smile," Dr Kalam said.

He also said that a mom's smile could make the entire family smile and create a good atmosphere in a family set-up.

कलाम साहेब की बात ही अलग थी।।।



What a thorough gentleman talking about the values

Kalam was an aerospace scientist and an excellent teacher who became the 11th President of India from 2002 to 2007. He was known as “People’s President". He collapsed while giving a lecture at Indian Institute of Management (IIM)-Shillong and passed away due to an cardiac arrest on July 27, 2015.

