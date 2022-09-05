e-Paper Get App
HomeViralAnti-gravity or aunty gravity? Watch energetic dance moves of females dressed in red saree

Anti-gravity or aunty gravity? Watch energetic dance moves of females dressed in red saree

The video has gone viral on Instagram.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 05, 2022, 03:39 PM IST
article-image
Instagram

Dance videos and music reels keep doing rounds of social media. From influencers like Kili Paul to Jikamanu and commoners, the internet is a den to several videos of expressed talent.

In a recent Instagram reel we could see women dressed in red saree flawlessly grooving to dhol beats. They nailed professional dance moves such as back grip, slants and more. The video was rolling with the on-screen caption: Aunties 1, Gravity 0.

The location from where the video has originated is unknown. However, the energetic performances of the women gang has gone viral on social media.

Watch video:

Read Also
Watch: University of Nottingham student dances in convocation robe while receiving graduation...
article-image
Read Also
Viral Video: Amid heavy storm in Indore, groom dances in flood
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Anti-gravity or aunty gravity? Watch energetic dance moves of females dressed in red saree

Anti-gravity or aunty gravity? Watch energetic dance moves of females dressed in red saree

Bangalore floods at city's key locations; here's how Twitterati react

Bangalore floods at city's key locations; here's how Twitterati react

Mumbai: Little girl cutely requests police stick from female cop in viral video; watch

Mumbai: Little girl cutely requests police stick from female cop in viral video; watch

Watch: Woman gets trapped upside down in gym equipment at 3 AM, here's what happened next

Watch: Woman gets trapped upside down in gym equipment at 3 AM, here's what happened next

Watch: Pakistan cricket team's candid reaction inside Dubai stadium's dressing room goes viral after...

Watch: Pakistan cricket team's candid reaction inside Dubai stadium's dressing room goes viral after...