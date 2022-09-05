Anti-gravity or aunty gravity? Watch energetic dance moves of females dressed in red saree

Instagram

Dance videos and music reels keep doing rounds of social media. From influencers like Kili Paul to Jikamanu and commoners, the internet is a den to several videos of expressed talent.

In a recent Instagram reel we could see women dressed in red saree flawlessly grooving to dhol beats. They nailed professional dance moves such as back grip, slants and more. The video was rolling with the on-screen caption: Aunties 1, Gravity 0.

The location from where the video has originated is unknown. However, the energetic performances of the women gang has gone viral on social media.

