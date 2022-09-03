Watch: University of Nottingham student dances in convocation robe while receiving graduation certificate

Graduate dances on stage | Instagram

Some people just enjoy their life to the fullest and express their best in each and every moment that unfolds. A student from University of Nottingham, UK was seen expressing joy via his dance moves on graduation stage. Dressed in formal convocation attire in presence of dignitaries, identified as Faizaan Alam, took to shake his body and feel the most of the special event.

The video from the incident has now gone viral on social media. It was shared on Instagram by Faizaan with the on-screen text, "This is how I graduated." He even thanked UoN and the Vice-chancellor Todd Landman for passing the vibe check while sharing the video from the joyous moment. "Definitely a main character moment 🕺✨. This was goals, I just had to graduate like this, " captioned the video post.

Earlier, a student from Mumbai was seen imitating the moves of the popular Allu Arjun film 'Pushpa: The Rise' during his graduation day. Yes, the 'Jhukega nahi' move!