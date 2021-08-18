e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Wednesday,August 18, 2021, 02:07 PM IST

'Another Israel has to be created': Man demands 'separate island for Brahmins'; Twitterati shocked

FPJ Web Desk
| Photo: Twitter

| Photo: Twitter

Religion and castes in India are the subjects of daily debates on social media. On Tuesday, a Twitter user took the conversation further when he asked that Brahmins all over world should jointly purchase an island in some part of the world and relocate there.

Twitter user Mahesh wrote, "I strongly advocate that Brahmins all over world should come together purchase an island in some part of the world ( not in India) & create a separate country for Brahmins where they can follow their culture & rituals with their heads held high. Another Israel has to be created."

Mahesh has more than 35K followers on Twitter. His bio informs that he is followed by Prime Minister Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Citing the example of Jews in Israel, Mahesh wrote, "When a particular micro minority community like Brahmins are being treated as expendables there are going to be repercussions, Jews are perfect example. They fought for centuries to get their homeland , but they got it. Started with two people an idea became a mission."

He further wrote, "Brahmins should create MNC's that can fund their dreams and help their community. 2% of their earnings can create a global gaint , we can give FORTUNE 500 companies a run for their money. Today Amazon's business volume are more than a big countries annual budget."

However, the tweets quickly got criticised as people condemned the "casteist" tone of the thread.

One Twitter user wrote, "We unequivocally support this demand! Please pack your bags and go back where you came from. That would be a liberating day for close to a billion people in India."

Another wrote, "So true bestie !!! Seperate island for castiest people like you !!"

Here's how people are reacting. Have a look.

