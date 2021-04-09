Angry netizens call out Governor Greg Abbot who tweeted against gun reforms just a few hours before Texas shooting

A man opened fire Thursday at a cabinet-making company called Kent Moore Cabinets in Texas, USA where he worked. He killed one person and wounded five others and also shot at and wounded a state trooper prior to his arrest, authorities said.

The shooter, Larry Winston Bollin, 27, of Iola, Texas, has been booked into the Brazos County Detention Center in Bryan late Thursday, according to a Bryan Police Department statement.

Bryan Police Chief Eric Buske told reporters he believes the suspect is an employee at the location where the shooting happened. Investigators believe the man was solely responsible for the attack, which happened around 2:30 p.m., and that he was gone by the time officers arrived.

Two of the five people who were wounded at the business were hospitalized in critical condition, while three others were in serious but stable condition, according to a hospital statement. During the manhunt for the suspect, he shot and wounded a state trooper, who was hospitalized in serious but stable condition, the Texas Department of Public Safety said on Twitter.

Investigators are still trying to determine the motive for the attack, authorities said.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott offered prayers for shooting victims and their families.

"I have been working closely with the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Rangers as they assist local law enforcement on a swift response to this criminal act. Their efforts led to the arrest of the shooting suspect."