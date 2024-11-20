3 Andhra Youths Film Reel Scaring Deer Herd At Tamil Nadu's Mudumalai Forest, Fined ₹15,000 After Video Goes Viral

Andhra Youths Fined Rs 15,000 For Disturbing Spotted Deer At Mudumalai Tiger Reserve; Video Viral | X/Karnataka Portfolio

Three youths from Andhra Pradesh were caught on camera disturbing a deer herd at the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in Tamil Nadu. A viral video showed them getting out of their AP-registered car to film reel at the protected forest area. One of the youths ran in the midst of the trees on spotting the herd of deer, only to disturb and shoo them away.

The incident was reported online by an X page named "Karnataka Portfolio". Sharing the video and describing the visuals, it wrote, "The incident occurred in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, where a young individual stepped out of a car bearing the registration number AP16CV0001 and was seen chasing and disturbing a herd of deer within the forest area. Such actions are strictly prohibited..."

Watch video

Fined Rs. 15,000

As the video rolled on online and slammed the youths for disturbing wildlife for own fun and reel craze, legal action followed. The tourists who were visiting the reserve in Tamil Nadu and stepping down to disturb the deer herd to create a reel, were fined for their unacceptable behaviour.

The Masinagudi forest officials reportedly charged the three persons - identified as Abdullah Khan (23), Abdul Aziz (28), and Ibrahim Sheikh (30) - with a fine of Rs. 15,000. The youths were left free after they paid the fine amount.

According to reports, they not only entered the forest area without permission and exhibited unacceptable behaviour of scaring spotted deer, but also involved in screaming loudly while chasing the animals.

Notably, the footage showed one of the man running into the forest and scaring the deer, making them flee to their own rescue.