Andhra Son-In-Law Welcomed With 290 'Godavari Style' Dishes On Makar Sankranti - Viral Video Stuns Internet

Makar Sankranti is celebrated with colour, rituals and food across Andhra Pradesh, but in a few regions, the festival becomes an extravagant affair dedicated to the son-in-law, fondly called “Alludu” in Telugu. Districts like Godavari, Narsipatnam and Guntur take this age-old tradition to extraordinary levels, blending devotion, family pride and culinary abundance.

Godavari’s Adurru village hosts a feast like no other

In Adurru village of the Godavari region, Sankranti celebrations recently grabbed widespread attention for their sheer scale. Vijjapu Venkata Ratnam and his wife Sushila welcomed their daughter Keerthisri and her husband, Boddu Sai Sharath, with a lunch that resembled a royal banquet.

Marking the groom’s first visit after marriage, the family served an astonishing 1,374 varieties of food. The spread included sweets, savouries, fruits, juices, homemade snacks and delicacies sourced from different places. Every corner of the house reflected festive joy, turning the event into a visual and culinary spectacle.

As per tradition, the newlyweds were also presented with 12 carefully chosen gifts, one symbolising each month of the year, as a blessing for prosperity, harmony and happiness in their married life.

Narsipatnam’s flour-based culinary tradition

A similar display of affection unfolded in Narsipatnam, where Nalam Ramesh Kumar and Kalavathi honoured their son-in-law Sriharsha during his first Sankranti after marriage. Staying true to local customs, the family prepared around 290 traditional flour-based dishes.

These dishes, deeply rooted in regional cooking practices, highlighted the importance of food as an expression of respect and warmth towards the “Alludu”. Relatives and neighbours joined in, making the occasion both personal and communal.

Netizens react

One user commented on viral video saying, "It's sheer madness. When so many people suffer in the streets without a meal, you find self centred fools who waste food instead of donating it to the needy. We have failed as a Nation."

Another went on saying, "So sweet . My mother in law keeps asking do you want to eat anything , shall I prepare and all… I give her expected answer saying o just ate and came, I have reduced tea… some people are so sick , they don’t like to serve food even when asked…"

Third user commented, "And this how demand grows."

Tradition meets celebration

These Sankranti celebrations highlight how Andhra Pradesh preserves its cultural roots while embracing change. Whether through lavish feasts or modern grand arrivals, the essence remains the same, honouring family bonds and celebrating the special place of the “Alludu” during one of the state’s most cherished festivals.