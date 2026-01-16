 Bengaluru Police Impose ₹1.11 Lakh Fine On Kerala Student After Video Of His Modified Car Emitting Fire From Silencer Goes Viral - Watch
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralBengaluru Police Impose ₹1.11 Lakh Fine On Kerala Student After Video Of His Modified Car Emitting Fire From Silencer Goes Viral - Watch

Bengaluru Police Impose ₹1.11 Lakh Fine On Kerala Student After Video Of His Modified Car Emitting Fire From Silencer Goes Viral - Watch

A Kerala engineering student’s New Year stunt in Bengaluru backfired when his illegally modified, fire-spitting Honda City went viral and drew police action. Bought for ₹70,000, the car led to fines worth ₹1.1 lakh after multiple traffic violations. Social media reacted with memes, calling it a costly lesson in chasing online fame

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, January 16, 2026, 12:55 PM IST
article-image

What started as a flashy New Year celebration turned into a costly reality check for a young engineering student from Kerala. Hoping to gain viral fame on social media, the Kannur-based student ended up paying a traffic fine that exceeded the value of the car he was driving, all for a few reels.

The student had purchased a 2002 Honda City for around ₹70,000, transforming the ageing sedan into an eye-catching spectacle. The vehicle underwent several unauthorised modifications, including a complete colour change, altered mechanical parts, graffiti branding reading “Banger”, and a tampered exhaust system.

The most dangerous alteration, however, was the fire-spitting exhaust, designed to emit flames, a feature that is strictly illegal under Indian motor vehicle laws due to fire and road safety risks.

Viral reels trigger public complaints

FPJ Shorts
'Chal Bantai!': Andre De Grasse Charms Fans With Cheeky Slangs As Tata Mumbai Marathon Ambassador; Video
'Chal Bantai!': Andre De Grasse Charms Fans With Cheeky Slangs As Tata Mumbai Marathon Ambassador; Video
CFA Level 2 November 2025 Results Released At cfainstitute.org; Pass Percentage Falls To 42%
CFA Level 2 November 2025 Results Released At cfainstitute.org; Pass Percentage Falls To 42%
Federal Bank Q3 Profit Rises 16% YoY To ₹1,094 Crore, Sequential Growth Strengthens
Federal Bank Q3 Profit Rises 16% YoY To ₹1,094 Crore, Sequential Growth Strengthens
Mumbai BMC Election Results 2026: Sena UBT's Nishikant Shinde Defeats Shinde Sena's Samadhan Sarvankar From Prabhadevi G/South Ward No 194
Mumbai BMC Election Results 2026: Sena UBT's Nishikant Shinde Defeats Shinde Sena's Samadhan Sarvankar From Prabhadevi G/South Ward No 194

To ring in the New Year, the student drove the modified car into Bengaluru, where he posted multiple Instagram reels showing the vehicle roaring through city roads, bursting flames from its exhaust and performing risky manoeuvres.

While the videos gained online attention, they also alarmed residents. Several commuters and locals filed complaints, citing excessive noise, public nuisance, and safety hazards.

Police track down vehicle in north bengaluru

Responding to the complaints, Bengaluru Traffic Police traced the car to Bhartiya City in northeast Bengaluru. Officers confirmed that the vehicle violated multiple traffic and motor vehicle regulations.

“Apart from unbearable noise, flames were shooting out of the exhaust, posing a serious fire risk to the public,” a traffic police officer said.

RTO inspection leads to heavy penalty

Following the seizure, the Yelahanka Regional Transport Office (RTO) conducted a detailed inspection. The vehicle was found to have multiple violations, including:

-Illegal exhaust modification

-Unauthorised structural changes

-Colour alteration without approval

-Unsafe mechanical alterations

The cumulative penalty came to ₹1.1 lakh, far more than the car’s original purchase price. The student paid the fine and was strictly warned against repeating such stunts.

Ironically, police noted that the same vehicle had reportedly been driven in Kerala for over a year without action, highlighting stricter enforcement in Karnataka.

“For the sake of social media reels, he ended up spending more on fines than on buying the car,” an officer remarked wryly.

Read Also
'Pehle Batao JCB Itne Upar Kaise Gaya?': Netizens Question Supriya Shrinate's Claim On 70-Year-Old...
article-image

Authorities reiterated that vehicle modifications without RTO approval are illegal, especially those affecting safety, emissions, and noise levels. Fire-emitting exhausts are particularly dangerous and can lead to vehicle seizure, licence suspension, and heavy penalties.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Heartbreaking! Weeping 10-Yr-Old Boy Sits Next To Dead Body Of HIV-Infected Mother: 'When Papa...
Heartbreaking! Weeping 10-Yr-Old Boy Sits Next To Dead Body Of HIV-Infected Mother: 'When Papa...
Bengaluru Police Impose ₹1.11 Lakh Fine On Kerala Student After Video Of His Modified Car Emitting...
Bengaluru Police Impose ₹1.11 Lakh Fine On Kerala Student After Video Of His Modified Car Emitting...
'Pehle Batao JCB Itne Upar Kaise Gaya?': Netizens Question Supriya Shrinate's Claim On 70-Year-Old...
'Pehle Batao JCB Itne Upar Kaise Gaya?': Netizens Question Supriya Shrinate's Claim On 70-Year-Old...
IndiGo Mumbai–Krabi Flight Chaos: Viral Video Shows Ruckus On Board Due To Delay, Flyers Charging...
IndiGo Mumbai–Krabi Flight Chaos: Viral Video Shows Ruckus On Board Due To Delay, Flyers Charging...
VIDEO Captures Virat Kohli's Heart-warming Gesture For Physically Challenged Fan At Airport;...
VIDEO Captures Virat Kohli's Heart-warming Gesture For Physically Challenged Fan At Airport;...