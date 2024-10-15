Andhra Pradesh: Python Climbs On Drunk Man In Kurnool; Chilling Video Goes Viral

Viral video shows drunk man unaffected by snake climbing on him in Andhra Pradesh | X/Telugu Scribe

Andhra Pradesh: People would often scream out loud and fear the sight of a snake crawling next to them, but that wasn't the case with this man from Andhra Pradesh. A python climbed and tried to coil itself around a man in Kurnool, who was reportedly under the influence of alcohol. He was seated next to bushes at a dark area when the python slithered on him.

(Warning: Video shows snake)

Drunk man rescued by locals

According to reports, the man (a lorry driver) was rescued without harming the snake. Locals managed to take the snake away from the man by using sticks carefully, ensuring neither the drunk man nor the python were harmed.

Talking of the video that is going viral online, it recorded the incident of the snake slithering on the intoxicated man. The footage showed him seated on a raised surface next to some bushes. A portion of the snake's body rested on the man's lap while it tried to tangle around his neck.

On learning about the incident, locals rushed to the spot and bravely took necessary action. Using torch light, they assisted each other to locate and rescue the man from the non-venomous reptile.

It is so far believed that the residents themselves handled the situation and pulled away the python from the man's body, without any involvement of a sarpmitra.

The man was heavily drunk during the incident, as seen in the video and reported in media reports. However, it was learned that locals managed to take immediate action ensuring the man isn't attacked by the python. He reportedly did not suffer any injuries.