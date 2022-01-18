Andhra Pradesh: Drunk man slaughters another human instead of goat during animal sacrifice

Amid Sankrati celebrations, a drunk man slaughtered another human during an animal sacrifice at Valasapalli in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district on Sunday, January 16.



Chalapathi, the accused, was supposed to carry out the animal sacrifice and cut the goat’s head. According to the police, Chalapathi was inebriated at the time of the sacrifice and cut the throat of Suresh, who was holding the animal.



A profusely bleeding Suresh (35) was rushed to government hospital at Madanapalle where he succumbed to his injuries.



This happened when a group of people were sacrificing the animal as part of the tradition at Valasapalle in Madanapalle rural mandal.

People in the village every year sacrifice the animals and offer them at the local Yellamma temple during Sankranti celebrations.

Police arrested the accused identified as Chalapathi, who was drunk. A police officer said they were conducting further investigation.

ALSO READ Former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu tests positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 02:16 PM IST