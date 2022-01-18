Former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu tests positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms

Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms and have quarantined himself at home.

The Leader of Opposition in Andhra Pradesh assembly informed the same via a tweet from his personal handle.

Taking to Twitter, N Chandrababu Naidu said: "I've tested positive for COVID with mild symptoms. I have quarantined myself at home and taking all the necessary precautions. I would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest. Please be safe and take care."

As per the state government's data, 4,108 new cases and 696 recoveries were reported in Andhra Pradesh on Monday.

Active coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh crossed the 30,000 mark to reach 30,182 on Monday as 4,108 fresh positives were added in the state.

The latest bulletin said 696 infected persons got cured in a day, while no fresh Covid-19 death was reported in the state. The cumulative positive cases now touched 21,10,388, recoveries 20,65,696 and deaths 14,510, the bulletin added.

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 09:06 AM IST