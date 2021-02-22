Anand Mahindra promotes two singers who work as waste pickers; Twitter is impressed.

The beauty of social media is that while it allows people to share their views and opinions, once in a while a rare talent also surfaces online. A video of a talented person goes viral on social media and the artist gains overnight appreciation.

Impressed celebrities and other important personalities come forward to help them which changes their life for better.

Recently, one such video of two brothers from Delhi is going viral. Indian business tycoon and Mahindra Group chairman, Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to share a video of two brothers Hafiz and Habibur, whose singing abilities fascinated Mr Mahindra. The two young men work as garbage collectors in New Friends Colony in Delhi, where the video was shot. He called their talent "raw but obvious".

Apparently, Mr Mahindra received this video from his friend Rohit Khattar, who found these videos on social media. He further added that along with Mr Khattar, he wishes to support their training in music. He also asked his followers to suggest some good music teacher/voice coach for the brothers.

Mr Mahindra wrote on Twitter, "Incredible India. My friend Rohit Khattar shared these posts which he received on social media. Two brothers, Hafiz & Habibur, are hard-working garbage collectors in New Friends Colony in Delhi. Clearly, there are no limits to where talent can spring from. (1/2)"