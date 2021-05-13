Amid talks of increasing gap between Covishield doses to 12-16 weeks, Twitterati ask 'scientific evidence or vaccine shortage?'

The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) on Thursday recommended an increase in the gap between two doses of Serum Institute of India's COVISHIELD to 12-16 weeks.

However, no such changes were recommended in the intervals of Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN.

Sources said, "The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) recommends for the increasing gap between two doses of COVISHIELD to 12-16 weeks. No change in the interval of COVAXIN."

This is the second increase in the interval for Covishield in three months. In March, the Centre told states and UTs to increase the gap from 28 days to six to eight weeks for better results.

These recommendations will be sent to NEGVA - the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration - for approval before the changes and suggestions are implemented.

Earlier, a study published in the medical journal The Lancet on February 19 claimed a 26.2 per cent increase - from 55.1 per cent to 81.3 per cent - if doses were spaced 12 or more weeks apart.

However, this news is not being accepted or welcomed by the general public who are already frustrated due to the lack of vaccines in the country. Not being able to book a slot on the CoWin website for registration of vaccination is further adding to the woes of the public.

Hence, this news has gone viral on social media making Indian citizens angry as they believe that this is another tactic by the government to hide have a shortage of vaccine.

Here's what the discussion on Twitter looks like. Have a look.