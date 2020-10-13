Amid outrage over Tanishq ad, RW brings up anti-Gadar protests because of sindoor

Tanishq on Tuesday withdrew its ad showing an interfaith family following a sharp backlash on social media with some accusing the company of promoting 'love jihad' and 'fake secularism'.

The 43 second commercial, which led to the hashtag #BoycottTanishq trending on Twitter, showed a pregnant woman being led to her bridal shower, a Hindu custom called 'godh bharai', by a woman who viewers later realised is her mother-in-law.

While the removal of the ad led to fresh debate on Twitter, Right-wing users sparked a conversation about the anti-Gadar protests because of sindoor.

Sharing video of the controversial scene from Sunny Deol's 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' and wrote, "This scene in film Gadar (2001), where a Sikh man is shown applying sindoor on a Muslim woman's head to save her life during communal violence, sparked riots across India. Mobs went on a rampage, bombed theatres, burnt vehicles, tried to sever off a policeman's arm."