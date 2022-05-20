Always check your pool before diving in. Read why?

Prevention is always better than cure, which means that you should always be aware of your surroundings.

The US police department shared one such incident and gave all details in the caption which read "Always check your pool before diving in, A Deep Creek family was awakened by some loud noises on their lanai and came out to find this guy taking a dip in their pool. Coming in at 10'11" and weighing over 550lbs., he tore through the screen to get to the nice, cool water"

It is a little frightening to see an alligator swimming in their pool. This incident was shared on the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, along with photos of the alligator in the pool and some of the man attempting to rescue him.

Since it was posted, the story has received over 2.7k likes, and the netizens' reaction has been hilarious. Yes, you read it right, hilarious rather than concerned or surprised.

Some hilarious comments by netizens for our readers:

"CCSO dang it... Gator-boy was hot and out looking to have some fun with a little late-night dip. He was minding his own business and boom, it was all fun and games until the FWC and PoPo showed up.

On a serious note, Excellent work, CCSO!!I am sure that it was a scary situation for all involved!! Keep up the great work CCSO!! "

"Rip Ally Gator, I am sure he got put down. "Poor guy just wanted a night swim"

"I do rescreening if they need someone to take care of it."

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 06:49 PM IST