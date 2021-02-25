Al Jazeera announces new right-wing media platform in US, Twitter is both amused and curious

Well known news organisation, Al Jazeera is taking a right wing turn. The Qatar-based network that had previously made a foray into the US as a liberal media organisation with Al Jazeera America is now setting up 'Rightly'. And its target audience are Republicans who "feel left out of mainstream media".

This being a complaint that has been oft echoed by sections of the Twitterverse, it is likely that the platform will strike a chord with some sections of the country. Not to mention, reports indicate that the new venture will be led by a former Fox News Journalist.

But while some are adopting a wait and watch stance, others appear to be horrified about the situation. And the concern it not just limited to potential viewers. According to a report by The Guardian, many who are part of the Al Jazeera staff have been shocked by the development. And while some said that it was like a "bad joke or bad dream" others wondered if taking up a political agenda even before it began disseminating news was a good idea.

"I liked Al Jazeera's left leaning previous channel and was sorry to see it go. It offered a deep insight into those stories often given short shrift in the states. This right wing venture will only add to the speedy rending of the country's social fabric. Maybe that's the goal," opined one Twitter user.

"Looking forward to the right wing quoting Al Jazeera with a straight face," joked another.