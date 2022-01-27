Air India Maharaja comes home to Tatas after 69 years; here's how homecoming was celebrated on Twitter

The beleagured national airline has finally come home to the Tatas--where it was birthed, grew and then was taken over by the government. It has now returned home to Tatas.

In a letter addressed to the Air India family, group chairman N Chandra said: "From the day of the announcement, one word has been on everyone's lips: homecomig. We are proud to welcome Air India back into the Tata family, after all these years.... I am convinced that the golden age of Air India lies ahead. Our journey towards it starts now."

Here is how the Tatas received the maharaja in a series of tweets on the company's Twitter handle about the 'long-awaited' guest:

A brand new chapter unfolds for Air India as part of the Tata Group.

Two iconic names come together to embark on a voyage of excellence.



Looking forward to soaring high propelled by our rich legacy & a shared mission to serve our Nation.



And an official note of its taking over:

The official announcement was made about the new members to the family of the Tata Group:

#FlyAI : Air India Limited, Air India Express & AISATS (AI stake) have become part of the Tata Group today.



Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 05:55 PM IST