e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 2,86,384 new COVID-19 cases, 573 deaths in last 24 hours
Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 05:59 PM IST

Air India Maharaja comes home to Tatas after 69 years; here's how homecoming was celebrated on Twitter

FPJ Web Desk
The Air India mascot and Ratan Tatan, Chairman Emeritus |

The Air India mascot and Ratan Tatan, Chairman Emeritus |

Advertisement

The beleagured national airline has finally come home to the Tatas--where it was birthed, grew and then was taken over by the government. It has now returned home to Tatas.

In a letter addressed to the Air India family, group chairman N Chandra said: "From the day of the announcement, one word has been on everyone's lips: homecomig. We are proud to welcome Air India back into the Tata family, after all these years.... I am convinced that the golden age of Air India lies ahead. Our journey towards it starts now."

Here is how the Tatas received the maharaja in a series of tweets on the company's Twitter handle about the 'long-awaited' guest:

A brand new chapter unfolds for Air India as part of the Tata Group.

Advertisement

And an official note of its taking over:

Advertisement

The official announcement was made about the new members to the family of the Tata Group:

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 05:55 PM IST
Advertisement