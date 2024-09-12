Agra: Villagers Fail To Rescue Cow As It Gets Eaten By 16-Foot Giant Python, Scary Visuals Surface

16-Foot Giant Python Eats Live Cow | X/Naseem Ahmad

Villagers in Chitrahat, Agra failed recently to rescue a cow being preyed and eaten alive by a Giant Python. The python which was described to be 16 feet long attacked a cow and swallowed it reportedly in the presence of locals, who were unable to shoo away the fierce reptile and rescue the cow. In a few disturbing visuals shared on X by journalist Naseem Ahmad, the cow was stopped tangled to death by the predator.

Warning: Viewer discretion is advised

Forest officials don't turn up

It was learned that the villagers had alerted the shocking incident soon after they come across the python attacking and killing the cow in their area, however, the X post by the journalist stated the forest officials couldn't reach the spot in time to rescue the animal. "The forest department team did not reach on receiving the information. The villagers themselves pulled the cow out of the python's clutches with the help of a stick," it read while pointing out the villagers failed in their attempt to save the cow from death.

Villager attempt to rescue cow from death, but fail

The video of the scary attack is going viral online. It doesn't entirely show the giant python attacking the cow in Agra, but highlights the efforts taken by the villagers to save the cow from horror. Despite their attempt to control the reptile and stop its brutal action towards the cow, they weren't able to rescue the cow alive. By the time they managed to calm the snake down, it had already surrounded itself on the cow's body and crushed it tightly, also having eaten major parts of the cow.

Scary visuals show python swollen up with swallowed cow

The scary visuals which surfaced from the greens showed the cow's dead remains buried inside the python's swollen up body. The cow's legs were popped out of the snake as it seemed to be the only part the python had not yet swallowed.