'Agar late night pawri aapko...': UP Police's warning to partygoers with viral #PawriHoRahiHai meme

When one thinks of viral trends, Twitter handles of the police and emergency services are not the first ones that come to mind. But time and again, official handles in India have proven that their meme game is 'on point'.

While the Mumbai Police had been an early adapter, the Uttar Pradesh police are no slouches either. And so, as social media users continue to trend the hashtag "PawriHoRahiHai", the police used it to deliver a message to over-enthusiastic partygoers.

For more than two days now, social media users have been going gaga over a short video from Pakistani content creator Dananeer Mobeen. The now viral clip shows the 19-year-old social media influencer with her friends. holding the camera in her hand, she excitedly says, "Yeh hamari car hei aur yeh hum hein, aur yeh hamari Pawri horahi hei (This is our car, this is us and this is our party)".

The mispronunciation of the word "party" had managed to catch netizens' fancy, with thousands tweeting about the same. Yashraj Mukhate has turned the phrase into an anthem of sorts, even several celebrities recreate the video. But how does the Uttar Pradesh emergency service hotline fit into this?

In a tweet on Sunday, the 'Call 112' Twitter handle decided to promote itself in a rather quirky manner. "Ye hum hain aur humari car hai. Agar late night Pawri aapko disturb kar rahi hai toh ye humara number hai," it said sharing a photo of a police car.