After #MuslimTwitter and #HusnTwitter, #SanghiTwitter trends; Rangoli Chandel and others post pictures

Ever since model and athlete Milind Sonam revealed that he was a part of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh(RSS), a Hindu right-wing organisation, it has some what become acceptable to let the cat out of the bag, at least a Twitter trend suggests so.

On Monday, #SanghiTwitter started trending and people began uploading their saffron-clad pictures. Actor Kangana Ranaut's sister and manager, Rangoli Chandel, was also the one who hopped onto the bandwagon, sharing Ranaut's pictures.

In today's discourse, a person is called "Sanghi", if he/she has an affiliation towards the RSS and its related entities. To the uninitiated, RSS, which was founded on 27 September 1925 by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, strongly believes in propagating the Hindu culture. "The Hindu culture is the life-breath of Hindusthan. It is therefore clear that if Hindusthan is to be protected, we should first nourish the Hindu culture. If the Hindu culture perishes in Hindusthan itself, and if the Hindu society ceases to exist, it will hardly be appropriate to refer to the mere geographical entity that remains as Hindusthan," Hedgewar had said.

The RSS has thousands of shakas (branches) in the country. They have various activities like yoga, exercises, social service etc.

Here are some of the tweets on the microblogging website: