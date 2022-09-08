After Cyrus Mistry's demise, his old pic of having a meal at Dhaba goes viral

Cyrus Mistry having a meal at a dhaba |

A photo showing Indian businessman Cyrus Mistry, who recently died in car crash on Sunday, having dinner with his driver is going viral on the internet. The pic was shared on Facebook by Parsi Zoroastrians Worldwide- The Hyderabadi Page and also, by several other users on various social media platforms.

The caption of the picture read:

"A picture that speaks a thousand words. See the humility of Cyrus Mistry. He is enjoying a simple meal with his driver at a local dhaba on an earlier road trip. Yes he preferred road trips and street food more than planes."

Mistry was an Indian businessman and served as a chairman of the Tata Group from 2012-2016. He was the younger son of Pallonji Mistry, head of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, a diversified conglomerate that had begun with a construction company started by Pallonji Mistry’s grandfather in the 19th century. The demise of 54-year-old industrialist shocked the entire nation.

In October 2016, Tata Group voted to remove Mistry from the post of chairman after offering him an opportunity to resign voluntarily and the legal battle that continued between Tata and Cyrus Mistry ended this year in May in Tata's favour.

Mistry's family includes wife Rohiqa and their two sons.