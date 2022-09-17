Watch: A flying bike from Star Wars has now become a reality

Flying bike from Star Wars and actual flying bike |

The world's first "flying" bike is created by a Japanese startup that debuted in the US's auto show, this flying bike is catching attention as it is quite similar and resembles the bikes from Star Wars.

The bike is named XTURISMO. The vehicle is being touted as a luxury cruiser that "brings science fiction to life."

This is the world's first flying bike. The XTURISMO hoverbike is capable of flying for 40 minutes and can reach speeds of up to 62 mph pic.twitter.com/ZPZSHJsmZm — Reuters (@Reuters) September 16, 2022

Detroit Auto Show's co-chair Thad Szott tested this flying bike, and while disclosing his experience, he said it was "smooth and exhilarating."

The cost of this bike is $777,000 (6 crore INR), according to its maker's website, AERWINS Technologies.

The bike weighs around 300 kilograms and can have a maximum speed of 100 kilometers per hour and can fly for 40 minutes with this speed.

AERWIN's website says that it "combines the thrill of flight with safety and security."

This flying bike is already available for sale in Japan, and the company plans to start its sale in the US by 2023.

Co-chair of the Detroit Auto Show Thad Szott, who rode the hoverbike during a test run, described the experience as "comfortable," "exhilarating," and like something out of a sci-fi movie.