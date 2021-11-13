Actress Juhi Chawla turns 54: Fans take to Twitter to celebrate with tribute posts and wishes

Actress Juhi Chawla celebrates her 54th birthday today. was born on November 13, 1967, in Mumbai, India. She is also a film producer, and businesswoman from India.

Juhi rose to prominence as a leading actress in Hindi cinema from the late 1980s to the early 2000s after winning the Miss India beauty competition in 1984. She has received numerous awards for her beauty, acting abilities, and vibrant on-screen attitude, including two Filmfare Awards.

Chawla has two children with industrialist Jay Mehta, with whom she has been married since 1995. She co-owns the Indian Premier League cricket side Kolkata Knight Riders with her husband and Shah Rukh Khan.

As part of her affiliation with the 'Cauvery Calling,' the actor-turned-environmentalist invited her admirers to plant trees as a birthday gift to her.

'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak,' 'Darr,' 'Ishq,' 'Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke,' and 'Yes Boss,' among others, rocketed the former Miss India to popularity.

She was most recently seen in the 2019 film 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga,' in which she co-starred with Anil Kapoor and starred alongside Sonam Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the key roles.

As the country celebrates Juhi's 54th birthday, have a look at how netizens have taken to Twitter to share adorable tributes and messages.

Published on: Saturday, November 13, 2021, 03:00 PM IST